Over 3 million Filipinos already fully vaccinated – Palace

(Eagle News) – More than three million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated, according to Malacanang.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that 3,089,976 Filipinos have been given the complete two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as of July 7, 2021, based on data from the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.

“Conservative number pa po ito at inaasahan natin na tataas pa ang bilang kapag dumating na ang mga numero mula sa mga lokal na pamahalaan at pribadong sektor,” Roque said in a press briefing on July 8.

The Palace official also mentioned that as of July 7, 2021, a total of 12,489,777 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.

The country received over 3 million AstraZeneca doses – over 1 million from the Japanese government, and another 2 million doses from the COVAX Facility on Thursday (July 8) and Friday (July 9) respectively.

Some 132,200 Sputnik V doses from Russia also arrived on Friday, July 9.

The Philippines targets to vaccinate majority of the Filipino adults by year-end.

