Over 3 million COVID-19 cases worldwide with more than 211,000 deaths as scientist race to find vaccine

(Eagle News) – There are now more than 3 million COVID-19 cases worldwide, which have claimed more than 211,000 lives and there is still no sign the number of infections would slow down as the virus reached more than 200 countries and territories.

As scientists around the world race against time to develop a vaccine against the 2019 novel coronavirus strain, thousands are added to the number of infections daily across regions and continents.

With the world economy in recession, nations start planning for gradual easing up of restrictions to keep afloat.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases reached 3,041,764 as of 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 28 (Manila time) based on the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard. Deaths worldwide reached 211,159.

The United States still is the country with the most COVID-19 infections with 988,197 total cases and 56,259 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total COVID-19 tests conducted in the US reached 5,593,495, its data showed.

After the US, Spain had 229,422 cases with 23,521 deaths; followed by Italy with 199,414 cases and 26,977 deaths; France with 165,963 cases and 26,977 deaths; Germany with 158,758 cases and 6,126 deaths; United Kingdom with 158,348 cases and 21,157 deaths; Turkey with 112,261 cases and 21,157 deaths.

After Turkey, Iran follows with 91,472 cases and 5,806 cases; Russia with 87,147 cases with 794 deaths; China with 83,918 cases and 4,637 deaths; Brazil with 67,446 cases and 4,603 deaths; Canada with 49,616 cases and 2,841 deaths; Belgium with 46,687 cases and 7,207 deaths; Netherlands with 38,440 cases and 4,534 deaths; and India with 29,451 cases and 939 deaths.

The above are the top 15 countries with the most COVID-19 cases, based on the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard on global cases.

