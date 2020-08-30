Over 22k new recoveries bring down PHL active cases to 56,473; total recoveries reach 157,403

(Eagle News) – Over 22,000 new COVID-19 recoveries brought down the Philippines’ total active cases to 56,473 on Sunday, AUg. 30, from Saturday’s 74,611 active cases, according to the Department of Health.

This good news was contained in the latest DOH report on active coronavirus cases in the country which are still mostly mild. Most of these cases are in Metro Manila.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 217,396 with the addition of 4,284 confirmed cases on Sunday, Aug. 30,

Most of the additional cases are still coming from Metro Manila (2,207 cases), followed by surrounding provinces of Laguna (327 cases), Cavite (191 cases), Batangas (161 cases) and Rizal (147 cases).

But the good news is the big number of recoveries added at 22,319 bringing the total number of patients who recovered at 157,403.

The additional data came from the total tests done by 100 out of 110 laboratories.

Most of the additional confirmed cases reported occurred in the past two weeks, from Aug. 17 to 30. These cases reached 3,779.

This was followed by those that occurred from Aug. 1 to 16 which reached 368 cases. The rest occurred at various times even way back March.

Most or 91.3 percent of the active cases are still mild. Asymptomatics or confirmed cases who do not show any symptoms account for 6.1 percent. Critical cases are 1.6 percent of active cases, while severe cases accounted for 1.1 percent.

There were also 102 COVID deaths added on Sunday, Aug. 30, bringing the total to 3,520 virus fatalities.

The Philippines has so far tested close to 2.4 million individuals, the DOH also said.

(Eagle News Service)