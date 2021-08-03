Over 20 million already vaccinated in PHL; more than 9 million already fully vaccinated

(Eagle News) – The country has vaccinated more than 20 million individuals, over nine million of whom have been fully vaccinated.

As of Aug, 1, the total doses administered to Filipinos reached 20,863,554. Of this number, 11,747,581 had already received the first dose, while 9,115,963 have received full vaccination. The numbers of those vaccinated are expected to have already breached the 21 million mark by this time if the average daily doses administered is taken into consideration,

The average daily doses administered in the last seven days reached 523,018.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 said that the” total doses administered in the 22nd week of our national vaccination reached 3,661,123 doses.”

“Our defense against COVID-19 and its variants is by following the minimum public health standards and getting vaccinated,” the NTF said.

So far, those in the the A1 sector, which includes the health workers and their families and OFWs, who have been fully vaccinated reached 1,571,843.

The senior citizens (A2 sector) who have been fully vaccinated reached 2.616 million, while those with comorbidities who have received full vaccination were 3.32 million.

In the A4 sector or the economic frontliners, over 1.29 million have already been fully vaccinated, while among the indigent population (A5 sector), 304,616 have already been fully vaccinated.

The Philippine government is urging its citizens to avail of the COVID-19 vaccines especially now that the COVID-19 virus Delta variant had already entered the country.

Total COVID-19 infections have already breached 1.6 million but most have already recovered. So far, the total active cases are at 3.9 percent of total COVID-19 cases, or equivalent to 62,615 cases.

