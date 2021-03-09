Over 19,700 take PNPA admission test

(Eagle News) — Over 19,700 took the Philippine National Police Academy Cadet Admission Test on Sunday and Monday, the PNP said.

According to the PNP, the 19,760 examinees who took the exam on the first and second days represent 76.55 percent of the 11,903 who took the exam for those who want a career in law enforcement and public safety services.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas said the PNPA does not prescribe a passing grade but only the 1,000 applicants with the highest scores will be required to undergo physical and mental screening before they can be admitted for training.

He said qualified cadets will become full scholars of the government for four years and will get to enjoy several privileges that include free lodging and food and at least P38,000 in monthly pay and allowances.

“To those who will pass the exam, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to avail of a free education and become a law enforcer. I hope that the lucky applicants will do their best towards taking their oath and be among government scholars receiving pay at the same time,” Sinas said.

Graduates of PNPA are appointed to the initial rank of Police Lieutenant in the PNP or Inspector in the Fire and Jail Management Services.