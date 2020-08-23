Over 16,500 COVID-19 recoveries bring down PHL active cases from nearly 70k to just over 55k

(Eagle News) – COVID-19 recoveries added on Sunday, Aug. 23, reached 16,549 bringing down the total active cases from 69,362 to 55,236.

This was one of the biggest single day jump in recoveries. It is second only to the highest single day number of recoveries so far recorded on Aug. 16 at 40,397.

Because of this, total recoveries as of Sunday reached 16,459.

There were however only 32 reported deaths, 22 of which came from Metro Manila, four from Central Visayas, two from Bicol, and one each from Central Luzon, Western Visayas, CALABARZON and CARAGA. The months of deaths varied from May to August.

The DOH, in mid-August, implemented the time-based recovery strategy when it was first logged more than 40,000 recoveries.

“The time-based and symptom-based recovery strategies are part of the DOH’s OPLAN RECOVERY, which is an initiative that the DOH activated to monitor the status of confirmed COVID-19 deaths and recoveries,” it said.

“It tags a patient as recovered when certain conditions are met even without repeat RT-PCR testing and is recommended by the Philippine College of Physicians, and the Philippine Society of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases,” the DOH explained in an earlier statement.

As of Sunday, Aug, 23, total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 189,601, with the addition of 2,378 cases. On Saturday, Aug. 22, active cases were 69,362.

(Eagle News Service)