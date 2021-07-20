Over 15 million Filipinos already vaccinated, with 4.7 million completing 2 doses

More than 10.3 million already received first COVID-19 vaccine doses

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has already vaccinated more than 15 million Filipinos as the total vaccines delivered in the country reached more than 27.9 million doses.

Philippine vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez reported to President Rodrigo Duterte on July 19, that there were around 15.1 million total vaccine doses that had already been administered.

Of this number, more than 10.3 million (or 10,388,188) have received first doses, while over 4.7 million (or 4,708,073) have been fully vaccinated as of July 18.

Of this number, 1.3 million from the A1 group composed mainly of health care workers and their families have been fully vaccinated, while 1.19 million from the A2 group or the elderly sector have received the complete doses. For the A3 group or those with comorbidities, more than 1.57 million have already been fully vaccinated; and for the A4 group, 449,252 have already completed two doses. At least 170,577 indigent or poor Filipinos are already fully vaccinated.

-Over 10M COVID vaccine doses delivered so far this July-

Galvez also reported that the vaccines that arrived in the first half of this month of July alone reached more than 10 million doses, including the 3.2 million doses of the single-shot Janssen vaccines by Johnson and Johnson.

“So as of July 19, we already received 10,464,550 this month and we are expecting to receive an additional 9,353,340 doses,” he said.

In fact, in three days last week, the country received over 7.1 million vaccine doses.

-Record no. of administered doses in a day, and in a week-

Galvez said that the country was also able to administer 391,283 jabs last July 15. This so far is the highest number of those vaccinated in a single day.

Last week, the country also reached a record number of administered COVID-19 jabs at over 1.89 million doses – the highest number of vaccinated in a single week, according to the vaccine czar.

“We also reached the highest throughput or ‘yung administration last July 15, 2021 with 391,283 jabs. And a weekly output, iyong sinasabi nga po ni (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque (III) na highest din po itong ano, itong last week, na nakapagbakuna po tayo ng 1.899 (million) na ano po, 1,899,979 administered doses,” Galvez reported to President Duterte on July 19.

He also noted that in three days, the country was able to vaccinate 1 million people.

As of July 19, the total doses of COVID-19 vaccines that the country has received reached 27,922,360, including the 3.2 million doses of the single-shot Janssen vaccines donated by the United States.

(Eagle News Service)