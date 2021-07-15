Over 14 million Filipinos receive COVID jabs, with over 4 million already fully vaccinated

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has administered more than 14 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, July 14, with more than 10 million Filipinos having received the first dose, and over 4 million already fully vaccinated.

This was announced by Malacanang on Thursday, July 15.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that those given first doses (10,026,772) already covered 14.32 percent of the country’s targeted population. While those given second doses (4,047,792) were 5.78 percent of the target population.

In all, there are 14,074,514 individuals who have been vaccinated as of July 14, 2021.

Roque urged more Filipinos to get vaccinated as more jab doses are expected to arrive in the country.

“Tayo na pong magbalik-buhay sa bakuna. Lagi naming sinasabi na libre ang bakuna at pangalawang bakuna,” he said.

The Philippine government aims to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating 70 percent of the population by the end of the year, or at the very least to vaccinate half of the population to achieve herd or population protection.



(Eagle News Service)