Over 1,000 heath care workers in PHL infected with coronavirus, 26 of them have died, says DOH

DOH to probe rising number of infections among health workers

(Eagle News) – At least 1,062 health care workers in the Philippines have been infected with COVID-19, with 26 of them succumbing to the disease, according to the Department of Health.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that of the total number infected, 422 are doctors, 386 are nurses, 30 are medical technologists, 21 are radiologic technologists, 51 are nursing assistants, while 152 others were those providing various services such as administrative staff and barangay health workers.

As of 4 p.m. of April 22, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 6,710.

She also said that of the 26 health care workers who died due to the coronavirus diease, 19 were doctors or physicians.

“Taos puso po kaming nakikiramay sa 26 na health care workers na pumanaw dahil sa COVID-19,” the DOH spokesperson said.

Vergeire said that the DOH is also ready to investigate the increasing number of cases of infected health care workers in the Philippines as had been also noted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Ang kagawaran ay kaisa ng World Health Organization sa pag-iimbestiga kung may hindi sumusunod sa ating mga alituntunin tungkol sa infection control sa ating mga health facilities,” she said.

She said that the DOH is now increasing the distribution of personal protective equipment to health care workers, and that they are further implementing measures to secure and protect health care workers, to prevent them from being infected with COVID-19.

The DOH again reminded health facilities on the various protocols to protect health care workers, including the correct way of using PPEs, the use of negative pressure isolation rooms, and other engineering controls.

(Eagle News Service)