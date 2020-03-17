Out-patient department of PGH closed indefinitely due to enhanced community quarantine

MANILA, Philippines (Eagle News) – The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) indefinitely closed its Out-Patient Department in compliance with the enhanced community quarantine imposed over Luzon.

The announcement was made in a statement by Dr. Jonas del Rosario, PGH Coordinator for Public Affairs posted in the Facebook page of the PGH.

Included in the closure is the UP-PGH’s Sentro Oftalmologico Jose Rizal (SOJR), a national eye referral center.

“Sa mga taong mapapadpad sa OPD, maaari pong tanungin sa security guard ang “hotline” ng iba’t ibang department na nakapaskil sa lobby. Maaring gamitin ito para sumangguni sa tamang doktor”, the statement said.

In a separate statement, the UP-PGH Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences advised their patients to call or text for their questions.

“Dahil sa pagsasara ng PGH Outpatient Department at SOJR Ophthalmology ng PGH, maaari po kayong tu mawag o magtext sa 0935-223-6750 para sa inyong mga katanungan,” the statement said.

(Eagle News Service)