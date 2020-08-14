Ospital ng Tondo to be temporarily closed for 10 days after 32 health workers contract COVID-19

(Eagle News) –Ospital ng Tondo will be temporarily closed for ten days.

Mayor Isko Moreno said this was after 32 doctors and nurses contracted COVID-19.

“So para po ay kahit papaano ay makahinga at mapanatag ang kalooban ng ating mga medical frontliners at upang sila po ay mabigyan ng panahon na makarecover, atin pong pansamantalang isasara ang Ospital ng Tondo.,” he said.

He said patients will not be temporarily accepted unless in life and death situations.

Incoming patients who do not fall under these categories will be referred to other hospitals in the city.

Patients currently staying in the hospital, he said, will continue to be taken care of.