Ospital ng Sampaloc temporarily closed after 5 staffers test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) – Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered the temporary closure of Ospital ng Sampaloc after five employees of the hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

“As of today, may lima po tayong hospital staff na positibo sa COVID-19 sa Sampaloc. Labing-apat na doktor, naka-quarantine. Walong nurse, naka-quarantine. Pitong admin staff, naka-quarantine“, the Manila mayor said in an online statement.

He said that the temporary closure will give the affected doctors and hospital workers time to recover and be quarantined.

He added that other doctors and health workers of the hospital who did not contract the virus will be deployed to augment personnel in the six other district hospitals under the city’s supervision.

In a separate advisory, Ospital ng Sampaloc’s administration announced that the temporary closure will also allow for a thorough disinfection of its premises.

“Para sa konsultasyong Internal Medicine, Pedia, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Anesthesiology, Paanakan, at Medico-legal clearances ay maaaring gawin sa Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, Sta. Ana Hospital, Gat. Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center, Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital, at Ospital ng Tondo,” the hospital’s advisory said.

(Eagle News Service)