OSG on lockdown “until further notice”

(Eagle News) — The Office of the Solicitor General in Makati will be on lockdown “until further notice” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In an advisory, the OSG said the employee tested positive during a swab test conducted on July 12.

Only personnel from the Facility Management System and the sanitation and disinfection team will be allowed in the OSG premises.

“Likewise, no documents will be received or sent out until further notice,” the OSG said.

The OSG added it was investigating “all related COVID-19 matters.”

The Philippines has so far confirmed 56,259 cases.