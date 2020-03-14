Oriental Mindoro community quarantine starts today

(Eagle News)–There will be a “community quarantine” on Oriental Mindoro starting today, Saturday, March 14.

In a Facebook post, Governor Bonz Dolor said the total ban on the movement of people and vehicles and vessels going in and out of the province starts past noon, at 12:01.

“Simula 12:01 ng tanghali, Marso 14, 2020, ipapatupad ang total ban sa pagpasok ng mga tao sa ating lalawigan sa pamamagitan ng barko mula Batangas papuntang Puerto Galera o papunta ng Calapan, mula Marinduque papunta ng Pinamalayan, o papunta ng Roxas galing Caticlan at galing ng Romblon, o galing man ito ng Occidental Mindoro sa pamamagitan ng land trip sa Magsaysay Bulalacao at Abra de Ilog, Puerto Galera,” the governor said.

Delivery trucks with food and supplies will still be allowed to go inside the province but only until the port of Calapan or Roxas.

Trucks carrying fuel will also allowed inside the province but drivers of delivery trucks from areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases will not be allowed to disembark.

Also exempted from the ban are doctors, nurses and medical personnel who may need to escort patients out of the province for further medical attention in Metro Manila or Batangas, and members of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Health, health practitioners and other government officials.

Once they return to Oriental Mindoro, though, they will have to be subjected to a 14-day quarantine.

Classes from preschool to college in public and private schools in the province are also cancelled beginning Monday, March 16, to Wednesday, March 25.

A four-day workweek schedule will be implemented in government offices: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no work on Wednesday, the governor said.