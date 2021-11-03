Operations in DFA consular office in Ali Mall, QC suspended after five test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Operations in the consular office in Ali Mall in Quezon City are suspended starting Wednesday, Nov. 3.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the suspension, which will end on Nov. 5, was after five of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The other personnel in the consular office, the DFA said, have been identified as close contacts.

The DFA said the suspension would allow for the conduct of a thorough disinfection of the office premises, to ensure the safety of all personnel and consular applicants, and to comply with the isolation and quarantine guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health.

The department said the consular office will email affected applicants for the rescheduled appointments using the CO’s email address ([email protected]).

“The Department requests the public’s continued understanding as it adheres to the prescribed measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of personnel and applicants,” it said.