Operations in all DFA consular offices suspended on Tuesday, Feb. 25

(Eagle News)–Operations in all Department of Foreign Affairs consular offices are suspended on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

In an advisory, the DFA said the suspension of operations of the offices including the one in Aseana Business Park, was in observance of the EDSA Revolution anniversary, a special non-working holiday.

Regular operations and services, the DFA said, will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The DFA said applicants with confirmed appointments who will be unable to avail of consular services due to the suspension of operations will be accommodated until March 25, during regular office hours, except on Saturdays.

Applicants with emergencies may email [email protected] for their concerns, the DFA said.