Opening of Skyway-stage 3 to open this July, instead of March, due to damage from Pandacan blaze

(Eagle News) – The Skyway Stage 3 in Manila, which was originally scheduled to open this March, will open this July instead because of Saturday’s huge fire that engulfed the nearby San Miguel Corporation plastics factory warehouse.

In a statement, the SMC said that the fire had damaged around 300 meters of the skyway.

“Rest assured, we will work 24/7 to endeavor to complete the entire project in five months,” said SMC President Ramon Ang.

“This is just a 3-month delay from the original opening target,” he added.

SMC earlier lauded the “brave teams from the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine National Police, and others who helped fight the fire” that hit its warehouse at San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corp.’s Manila Plastic Plant.

At least 50 firetrucks from different cities all helped in trying to put out the fire on Saturday, Feb. 1 that was considered a Task Force Bravo level blaze.

No fatalities nor injuries were so far reported in the blaze.

SMC said that the Skyway SLEX-NLEX connector road would ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila.