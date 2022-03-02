Only 866 new Covid-19 cases recorded, lowest so far for PHL this year

Total active Covid-19 cases down to 50,827

(Eagle News) – The Philippines reported only 866 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, March 2, the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in a day so far this year in the country.

There were also 1,622 new Covid-19 recoveries and 53 new deaths.

This brings the total number of active Covid cases down to 50,827, equivalent to 1.4 percent of total confirmed virus cases since March 2020 that hit 3,663,920.

Total recoveries have reached 3,556,589 or 97.1 percent of total Covid-19 cases, while total fatalities have reached 56,504 or 1.54 percent of total confirmed virus cases.

The Covid-19 positivity rate, as of Wednesday, March 2, was 4.7 percent, slightly higher than the previous day’s 4.3 percent.

Of the 50,827 total active cases, 91.2 percent are mild and asymptomatic cases, according to the Department of Health.

The health care utilization rate both for the national level and in Metro Manila are classified as “low risk.”

The 866 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday, March 2, were below expectations, according to OCTA Research Fellow Dr. Guido David.

“Hopefully numbers in the next days will remain below 1000,” David said.

866 new cases, below the predictions. Hopefully numbers in the next days will remain below 1000. https://t.co/lAdF8C9IcG — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) March 2, 2022

There are 39 areas in the country that have been placed under Alert Level 1, including Metro Manila. This de-escalation of alert level will be effective from March 1 until March 15, 2022.

(Eagle News Service)