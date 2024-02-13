One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

Posted by Alma Angeles on

More in International:

Police are seen at the Mt. Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx borough of New York after six people were injured with one person in critical condition following a shooting at the subway station on February 12, 2024 in New York City. – Authorities were alerted just after 4:30 pm (2130 GMT) and one patient in a critical condition was taken to the hospital, as were four people in serious condition and one with minor injuries, the fire department said. No motive was given for the shooting. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)


NEW YORK, Feb 13, 2024 (AFP) – One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting at a New York subway station just ahead of the busy rush hour Monday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities were alerted just after 4:30 pm (2130 GMT) and six people were taken to hospital, the fire department said.

“We don’t believe this was a random shooting… We believe this shooting all stems from a dispute between two groups that started on a train,” said the city’s police transit chief Michael Kemper.

“Unfortunately one of the victims, a 34-year-old (male), was pronounced deceased.”

There was a major emergency response at the elevated Mount Eden Avenue subway station in the northern borough of the Bronx, nine miles (14 kilometers) north of Manhattan’s Times Square, an AFP correspondent saw.

New York Police Department (NYPD) first deputy commissioner Tanya Kinsella talks to the press at the entrance to the Mt. Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx borough of New York after six people were injured with one person in critical condition following a shooting at the subway station on February 12, 2024. – Authorities were alerted just after 4:30 pm (2130 GMT) and one patient in a critical condition was taken to the hospital, as were four people in serious condition and one with minor injuries, the fire department said. No motive was given for the shooting. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Police detectives and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were at the scene conducting a fingerprint search following the shootings.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm.

Polls show a majority of Americans favor stricter gun regulations, but the powerful gun lobby and mobilized voters supporting the country’s culture of strong gun rights have repeatedly stymied lawmakers from taking action.

New York has a lower homicide rate than many major US cities, and possession of firearms in public is illegal for civilians in almost all cases.