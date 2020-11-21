One dead, at least four hurt after steel girder from Skyway project falls on some vehicles in Muntinlupa

(Eagle News) –One person died and four others were injured after a steel girder from a part of the Skyway project fell on vehicles in Muntinlupa City on Saturday.

Skyway contractor EEI Corporation said the incident took place in Barangay Cupang at 8:50 a.m.

The contractor said the girder, which spanned the two posts of the north-bound Skyway extension project, fell after it was hit by a crane that tilted as it was being positioned for its next task.

Those injured were rushed to the hospital

The contractor said it was monitoring updates on those injured, and were trying to get in touch with their next of kin “for proper coordination and to extend any assistance they may need.”

“Our hearts and prayers go with the affected families. This is an unfortunate and heart-breaking accident that must not happen again. We will review immediately our safety and operating protocols as we build a strategic infrastructure for the public’s convenience,” it said.