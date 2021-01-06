One dead, 18 hurt in blaze at old people’s home in Spain

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — An 89-year-old woman died and another 18 pensioners were hospitalized, some with severe burns, after a fire ripped through an elderly care residence in Spain, rescuers said Wednesday.

The blaze began late on Tuesday at the care home in the southern city of Seville, with some 170 police, medics and rescuers involved in the operation in which another 78 residents had to be rehoused, the emergency services said in a statement.

“An 89-year-old woman died as a result of the fire… and 18 people were taken to different hospitals in the city”, they said

Of those, five were in serious condition after being badly burnt.

Firefighters believe the fire may have begun on the second floor with the smoke pouring onto the floor above, which “complicated efforts to put out the blaze and to rescue those inside,” they said.

More than 80 local and national police were at the scene, working to try and evacuate residents via the emergency staircases in close to freezing temperatures.

“The transfer required an extra effort to try and keep the residents warm with blankets and take them out, one-by-one, in wheelchairs,” they said, highlighting the frailty of the evacuees and the low temperatures.

The residents were then taken in nine buses to a local sports center where they were checked by medics before being relocated to two other residences, while some went home with family members.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire but officials said an investigation was under way.

According to its website, the Santa Justa residence is a private assisted living facility which has space for 166 residents.

© Agence France-Presse