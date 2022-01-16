Omicron community transmission in NCR, Omicron could soon be dominant variant in PHL – says DOH’s Vergeire

Omicron characteristics noted in Metro Manila, other regions with high cases

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health said that the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and in other regions recently is “characteristic” of the Omicron variant.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that in the country’s capital, the National Capital Region, there is already a confirmed local transmission of the Omicron variant although the genome sequencing results from the latest sample submissions have not yet come out.

The DOH official said that even in other regions with a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Omicron variant is seen as the cause for this.

Vergeire points to the hallmarks of the highly infectious Omicron variant, including the doubling time of COVID-19 cases.

“We are seeing community transmission dito po sa NCR nitong Omicron variant. Bagama’t hindi ho nakakahabol ang ating whole genome sequencing, we already have determined that there are local cases already,” she said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Saturday, January 15.

“At sa nakikita nating trend ngayon, ito po iyong characteristic talaga ng Omicron variant, iyong mabilis na pagkalat, iyong very steep rise in the number of cases as they pass, iyong doubling time po as every 2 days na napakabilis, ito po ay lahat characteristics ng Omicron variant,” she said.

Vergeire explained that in the other regions, cases are also slowly rising, as what had happened in Metro Manila before the spike in cases.

“As to the other regions naman po, nakikita na po natin paunti-unti tumataas na rin iyong ibang kaso sa ibang rehiyon at iyon pong mga regions na ito ay nakikita na rin ang parehong characteristic na nangyayari sa NCR noong nag-umpisa po tayo,” she said.

Because of this, she predicts that the Omicron variant would soon be the dominant variant in the country if the very high increase in cases would continue.

“So, kapag tiningnan po natin ito mukhang talagang dadating ang panahon na madi-displace na po at magiging Omicron variant ang dominant variant dito po sa ating bansa kung magtutuloy-tuloy po ang ganitong klaseng transmission,” Vergeire said.

-Active COVID-19 cases in PHL at a high of 287,856 as of Jan. 16, 2022-

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, the DOH reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases bringing the number of active cases to a high of 287,856.

Because of this, the total active cases represent a high of nine percent of total COVID-19 cases recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 which breached 3.2 million on Sunday.

Most of the still active cases are mild at 273,924, followed by asymptomatic cases, 9,212.

The DOH said that there were 30,037 new recoveries reported on Sunday, Jan. 16, considered the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day this January, or since the presence of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in the country.

New COVID-19 deaths on Sunday were 50, higher than Saturday’s (January 15) record of 43.

