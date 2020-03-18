Ombudsman’s office in QC, other offices closed until April 13

(Eagle News) – The Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City will be closed until April 13.

A public announcement by the Ombudsman’s Media Affairs Office said the closure also of its offices in Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Tacloban, and Cagayan de Oro was pursuant to President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, and the declarations of other local executives to place their localities under a general community quarantine.

“During this time, the reglementary period for the filing of pleadings, motions, affidavits, and other relevant documents before the Office of the Ombudsman shall be DEEMED INTERRUPTED, and the period for the filing of such shall being to run again on 14 April 2020,” the announcement said.

The period for rendering decisions, resolutions, and orders shall also be suspended and will resume on April 14.

“The filing of complaints and applications for Ombudsman clearance may be made online via our website www.ombudsman.gov.ph”, the announcement added.

The Philippines has so far recorded 193 COVID-19 cases.

Of these, seven have recovered, while 14 have died.

