Oklahoma City, 26 years after the bombing that killed 168 people

As April marks the 26th Anniversary of the bombing of Alfred P Murrah Federal Building, Eagle News Service correspondent Nenita Manaois takes us on a tour of the memorial landmark in Oklahoma City, while also highlighting the area attractions that make this city so unique. Watch it in this report in Eagle News America.

The domestic terrorist truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States, happened on April 19, 1995, at 9:02 a.m. It killed at least 168 people. The explosion had destroyed or damaged 324 other buildings and shattered glass in 258 nearby buildings.

It was one of the deadliest domestic terrorism acts in the history of the United States.

(Eagle News Service)