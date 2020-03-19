“Ok naman kami,” says Filipino passenger of Hawaiian Airlines among those sent for quarantine in American Samoa

(Eagle News) – A Filipino passenger of Hawaiian airlines who was among those recently advised to go on quarantine after a flight from Honolulu to American Samoa shared with EBC Hawaii Bureau’s Arianne Torres their experience during the quarantine period.

The passenger who asked for her name to be withheld, said that many of them from the flight from Honolulu to Pago-Pago, the capital of the American Samoa, were advised to go on self-quarantine. Some of them like her were sent to a medical facility when they arrived at the American Samoa.

The quarantine period was to last for about two weeks.

-Quarantine at the Leone Health Center-

The passenger said that they were sent to the Leone Health Center at the American Samoa, a health facility turned into a quarantine center.

She said that on the first day, the passengers had to share one shower room. There were no bath soaps provided by the health center, but there was handsoap in the bathroom.

They were also provided bed linen, pillows and towels, as well as face masks.

“For my children, ok naman kami.. Don’t worry we are being treated nicely,” the Filipino passenger said.

“Ang pagkain is okay naman. Marami silang magbigay and three times a day. They’re giving us water and coffee every morning,” she said.

The passenger also noted that a doctor visits them every day, from the day that they arrived, except for weekends, to check on them.

But nurses check their vital signs on weekends.

The American Samoa has no recorded coronavirus case so far, but people who arrive from cities with high concentrations of coronavirus cases, are quarantined at the health center in Leone as a precautionary measure.

As of the latest update, the state of Hawaii already has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It was reported that almost half of the passengers of the Hawaii Airlines flight from Honolulu to American Samoa that arrived on Monday night, March 16, were advised to undergo quarantine as part of that US territory’s safety measures.

(Based on a video report of EBC American Samoa correspondent Arianne Torres, Eagle News Service)