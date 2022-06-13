Oil price hike for 2nd straight week: Gas prices to rise by P2.15/liter; diesel to go up by P4.30/liter on Tuesday

Gas pumps at a fuel station in Quezon City (Contributed photo by NEU students for Eagle News Service)

 

(Eagle News) – Oil prices will again increase tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13, the second straight week of price hike of oil products.

Gas prices will increase by P2.15 per liter, while diesel prices will be up by 4.30 per liter. Kerosene, on the other hand, will increase by P4.85 per liter.

Several gasoline stations have already posted their advisories for the oil price increase.

Surging energy costs are being felt across the global economy with various countries reporting record high oil prices, including in the US where the average price of premium gasolines surpassing $5 a gallon for the first time.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 10, 2022, a sign displays the price of fuel at a gas station in McLean, Virginia. – Record-high prices at the pump in the US are inflating motorists’ bills but also impacting many parts of the economy, straining truckers’ budgets, driving up airline tickets or rekindling interest in electric cars. They crossed a new threshold on June 11, 2022, with the average price of a gallon of gasoline climbing above $5 a gallon for the first time. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

 

Markets also tumbled across Asia and Europe on Monday, June 13.

Both the Japanese yen and the Indian rupee hit record lows.

 

Pedestrians are seen reflected on an electronic share price board, showing the numbers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (L) and a foreign exchange board showing the yen’s rate against the US dollar (R), in Tokyo on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

The British economy also sank for the second straight month.

Even the US economy rose to 8.6 percent in May this year, compared to 2021. This is the biggest increase since December 1981.

The peso hit 53 to a dollar last week. This was the peso’s weakest performance in more than three years.

Oil prices in early June increased, after the OPEC+ group of major oil producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to raise output more than expected in the wake of a European Union ban on most Russian crude.

