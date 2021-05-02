Office of Consular Affairs in NCR to have limited authentication operations from May 3 to 14

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office of Consular Affairs in Metro Manila will have limited authentication operations from May 3 to May 14.

In an advisory, the DFA said the limited operations were in light of the extended modified enhanced community quarantine in the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila.

The following original appointments will only be accommodated during that period:

Original Schedule: New Schedule: 29 March 03 May 30 March 04 May 31 March 05 May 05 April 06 May 06 April 07 May 07 April 10 May 08 April 11 May 12 April 12 May 13-14 April 14 May

The department said those with appointments from May 1 to 14 will not be entertained.

“Release of documents scheduled in March 2021 may be done from Mondays to Fridays, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM,” the DFA said, urging those concerned to present the official receipt when claiming the documents.

For other authentication concerns, the department said the public may call 0966 410 8465 or reach out to through the official email addresses of each department posted on the DFA website.

“Please be advised that the schedules are still subject to sudden changes due to unforeseen circumstances or implemented policies of local governments and establishments which host DFA Consular Offices,” the department said.