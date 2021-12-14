“Odette” intensifies, nears typhoon category in strength; 15 provinces in Visayas, Mindanao under Signal no. 1

(Eagle News) — Severe Tropical Storm “Odette” (international name Rai) has slightly intensified and is now nearing typhoon category in strength, according to PAGASA in its 5 a.m. bulletin on Wednesday, December 15.

The storm was estimated based on all available data at 735 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.8°N, 133.0°E) and is affecting at least 15 areas in the Visayas and Mindanao which have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

Odette has maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa.

As of 5 a.m., it was moving West Northwestward at 25 km/h with srong winds or higher extending outwards up to 330 km from the center.

There were eight provinces in the Visayas under Signal No. 1. These are the following:

Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, and the northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Asturias, City of Carcar, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Toledo City, City of Naga, Balamban, Minglanilla, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Seven provinces in Mindanao were also placed under Signal No. 1. These are:

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Salay, Jasaan, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Binuangan, Claveria, Villanueva, Tagoloan)

PAGASA said that today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, through tomorrow early morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands due to the trough and the outermost rain bands of “ODETTE”

-Odette to further intensify-

“Further intensification is expected today through tomorrow as the severe tropical storm crosses the Philippine Sea. “ODETTE” is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within 12 hours and may reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h prior to making landfall tomorrow afternoon or evening,” PAGASA said in its bulletin.

This tropical cyclone, however, may see some slight weakening as it crosses the Visayas and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain within the typhoon category.

“Re-intensification is likely once ‘ODETTE’ emerges over the West Philippine Sea,” PAGASA said.

Tomorrow early morning through Friday early morning, the weather bureau forecasts heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Cebu.

It said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be felt over Leyte, the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Siquijor, and the rest of Caraga. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao

By Friday early morning through Saturday early morning, there will be heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Western Visayas, and the northern and central portions of Palawan including Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Negros Oriental. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains is forecast over Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, Aurora, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, and the rest of Visayas.

-Landfall in the vicinity of CARAGA or Eastern Visayas by Thursday-

On the forecast track, the center of this tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening. Afterwards, the center of “ODETTE” will continue moving generally westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning or afternoon. After passing near or over the Cuyo archipelago, this tropical cyclone is forecast to cross the northern portion of Palawan on Friday evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea, according to PAGASA.

