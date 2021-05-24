Number of new cases rise to 4,973, but percentage of total active cases dip to 4.1 percent

Percentage of total active cases at 4.1 percent, the lowest so far this year

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) announced the addition of 4,973 new COVID-19 cases in the country on Monday, May 24, bringing to 1,184,706 the total COVID cases in the country.

The number of new cases was higher than Sunday’s 3,083 reported cases. But the total active cases in the country dropped to only 48,917 cases (from Sunday’s total active case number of 50,635) or just 4.1 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country. This is the lowest percentage of active COVID-19 cases so far this year, based on DOH data.

Meanwhile, the additional recoveries reported on Monday reached 6,666. This brings to 1,115,806 the total number of recoveries in the country, or 94.2 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.

Most of the active cases, 95 percent, are either mild or asymptomatic.

The number of new COVID-19 deaths has also dropped in the last two days. From 183 on Saturday, May 22, it has gone down to 38 on Sunday, May 23, and to 39 on Monday, May 24.

Total COVID-19 deaths so far has reached 19,983, or 1.69 percent of total virus cases.

(Eagle News Service)