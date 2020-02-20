Number of international passengers drop by 16 percent since COVID-19 outbreak

(Eagle News) – Passengers in Philippine airports for international flights has dropped by 16 percent since the coronavirus outbreak, according to the recent monitoring of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

From January 25 to Feb. 17 this year, there were fewer number of passengers for both international and domestic flights, said MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal in an economic briefing in Malacañang.

“We have tracked down since January 25 up to two days ago, February 17, the decline in the volume of international passengers by a little over 16 percent,” Monreal said on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

“Domestic travelers also dropped by a little over 3 percent. So that’s our losses in terms of passengers’ impact,” he said.

Monreal said that the number of passengers for international flights was reduced by 300,000, while those for domestic flights lost 50,000 passengers for that same period.

There were 1,352,692 international passengers from January 25 to February 17, down from the 1,624,698 passengers for the same period last year.

Because some local carriers canceled flights, Monreal said that inbound and outbound flights had dropped by a little over 22 percent.

But the MIAA chief noted that with the resumption of Taiwan flights, they expect the numbers to increase