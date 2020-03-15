Metro

Number-coding scheme in Makati lifted “until further notice”

(Eagle News)–The number-coding scheme in Makati has been lifted.

In a Tweet, the Makati Traffic, which makes its own announcements on the number-coding scheme in the city,  said this was until further notice.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Friday said the scheme was lifted in Metro Manila as a precaution against the coronavirus disease.

The announcement was made days before the community quarantine on Metro Manila.

The MMDA said the suspension of the scheme was until further notice.

