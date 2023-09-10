NTF-WPS welcomes ASEAN support for peaceful resolution of disputes over South China Sea

(Eagle News)–The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) has welcomed the ASEAN’s reiteration for peaceful dispute resolution over the South China Sea.

In a statement issued by the Presidential Communications Office, National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said President Bongbong Marcos’ “successful engagement (with) our ASEAN partners strengthens our diplomatic efforts in advancing the nation’s interest and maintaining regional peace and security.”

Malaya made the statement after Indonesia President Joko Widodo said in his speech as ASEAN chair that the regional bloc reaffirms the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence in the conduct of activities that would escalate disputes and affect peace and stability.

He also urged all nations to avoid actions that may further complicate the situation, emphasizing instead the need for the pursuit of a peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the universally recognized principles of international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“We remain committed to supporting these initiatives that are aligned with our national security objectives,” Malaya said.