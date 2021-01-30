Northeast monsoon to bring cloudy skies, rains over parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is still affecting the Philippines today.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.