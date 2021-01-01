Northeast monsoon affects Northern, Central Luzon

Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Kalinga and Apayao.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, on the other hand, are expected over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

According to PAGASA, strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

The coastal waters will be rough to very rough.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Zamboanga City, Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog, Claveria), Bukidnon (Impasug-ong), Davao del Sur (Digos), Davao Oriental (Manay, Mati), and Davao de Oro (New Bataan), within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in portions of Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, (Siargao Island, Socorro Island, Claver), Dinagat Islands and Zamboanga del Norte (Sibuco, Sirawai).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.