Northeast monsoon affects Northern, Central Luzon

Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

As a result, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region and Northern Samar.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will also prevail in those areas, which will have moderate to rough seas.