Northeast monsoon affects N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Floods or landslides due to light to moderate rains are possible.

Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly  cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds  and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have  light to moderate to winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

