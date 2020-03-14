Northeast monsoon affects extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The entire Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over the entire Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.