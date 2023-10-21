Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon

Central Luzon also affected by shear line, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the shear line is also affecting Central Luzon.

As a result, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Kalinga will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.