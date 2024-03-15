Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

Country also affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the

easterlies are also affecting the country.

As a result, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau,

the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.