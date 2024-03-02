Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau,

Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.