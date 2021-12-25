Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, cloudy skies and light rains are expected in Batanes, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela and Kalinga.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Davao Oriental, this time due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to PAGASA, Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.