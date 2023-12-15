Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon

Country also affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the country.

As a result, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon, the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.