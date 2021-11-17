Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon: PAGASA

Palawan, Mindanao affected by ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Palawan and Mindanao.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Aurora, and Quezon, as a result, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas, the rest of Luzon, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.