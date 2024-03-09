Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the country.

As a result, Bicol Region will have cloudy skies and rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau,

Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.