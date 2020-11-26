Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

Eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said Visayas, and Palawan including Kalayaan Group of Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will also prevail over Northern Samar due tot he easterlies.

According to the weather bureau, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected over the Bicol region, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Marinduque, this time due to the northeast monsoon.

Occidental Mindoro will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA said moderate to strong winds will prevail over these areas, which will also have moderate to rough seas.