Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

Visayas, Mindanao also affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The easterlies are also affecting Visayas and Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA said as a result, Caraga, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon and Camarines Norte, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau,

the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, while Northern and Central Luzon, Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.