Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Caraga and Davao Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Metro Manila, Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau,

Luzon, Visayas and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.