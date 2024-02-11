Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Kalinga, Apayao, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.