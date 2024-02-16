Northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon

Eastern section of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the eastern section of the country.

As a result, Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will also prevail over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

According to PAGASA, the eastern section of Visayas, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Visayas will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.