Northeast monsoon affecting extreme N. Luzon

Rest of country affected by easterlies, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Batanes, Cagayan and Isabela will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau,

the northern and eastern sections of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.